Nov 10 Apivio Systems Inc

* Apivio Systems announces third quarter financial results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01

* Apivio systems inc qtrly sales decreased 12% to C$14,818 compared to C$16,867 in Q3 2015

* Had a loss from hedging of $331 since Korean Won strengthened in Q3 of 2016

* Apivio systems inc says during Q3, saw slowdown in sales from South Korean telecom customers due to fewer sales promotional activities undertaken