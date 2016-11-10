BRIEF-Total Energy Services, Savanna Energy Services announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd.
* Total Energy Services Inc and Savanna Energy Services Corp announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd
Nov 10 Apivio Systems Inc
* Apivio Systems announces third quarter financial results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01
* Apivio systems inc qtrly sales decreased 12% to C$14,818 compared to C$16,867 in Q3 2015
* Had a loss from hedging of $331 since Korean Won strengthened in Q3 of 2016
* Apivio systems inc says during Q3, saw slowdown in sales from South Korean telecom customers due to fewer sales promotional activities undertaken
* Social Reality Inc files for sale of upto 4.6 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC Filing