* Total Energy Services Inc and Savanna Energy Services Corp announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd
Nov 10 Knight Therapeutics Inc
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Knight reports third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Social Reality Inc files for sale of upto 4.6 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qCus8k] Further company coverage: