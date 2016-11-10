BRIEF-Total Energy Services, Savanna Energy Services announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd.
* Total Energy Services Inc and Savanna Energy Services Corp announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd
Nov 10 Cambium Learning Group Inc
* Bookings for q3 of 2016 increased by 8% to $74.2 million compared with $68.5 million in q3 of 2015
* Overall capital expenditures for product development for full year 2016 are expected to be roughly $18.0 million
* Company-Wide bookings growth for full fiscal year 2016 versus 2015 is expected to be approximately 3%
* Cambium learning group reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue rose 4 percent to $42.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Social Reality Inc files for sale of upto 4.6 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qCus8k] Further company coverage: