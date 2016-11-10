BRIEF-Total Energy Services, Savanna Energy Services announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd.
* Total Energy Services Inc and Savanna Energy Services Corp announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd
Nov 10 Alamos Gold Inc
* Says expect strong free cash flow growth in q4 and into 2017
* Says remain well positioned to meet our full year production, cost and capital guidance
* Sees fy gold production between 370,000 ounces - 400,000 ounces
* Says aisc were lower in q3 of 2016, a trend which is expected to continue going forward
* Alamos reports third quarter 2016 results and provides exploration update at la yaqui
* Q3 earnings per share $0.02
* Q3 revenue $125.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Social Reality Inc files for sale of upto 4.6 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qCus8k] Further company coverage: