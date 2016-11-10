Nov 10 Edgewell Personal Care Co

* Q1 net sales are anticipated to be flat and segment profit is anticipated to be lower than in prior year quarter

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Edgewell personal care- for 2017, estimates net sales will increase by low single digits, with no impact from currency, based on current exchange rates

* Edgewell personal care announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results and provides fiscal year 2017 financial outlook

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.06

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.88

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.80 to $4.00

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $3.60 to $3.80

* Q4 sales $610.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $572.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: