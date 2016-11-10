Nov 10 500.Com Ltd

* Qtrly net revenues were nil, compared with rmb1.2 million for Q2 of 2016

* 500.com-will not make earnings forecast until it receives clear instruction on resumption date of online sports lottery sales from ministry of finance

* 500.com says Q3 basic and diluted net losses per ads were rmb1.82 and rmb1.82, respectively

* 500.com says Q3 non-GAAP basic and diluted net losses per ads were rmb1.01 and rmb1.01, respectively

