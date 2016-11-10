BRIEF-Total Energy Services, Savanna Energy Services announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd.
* Total Energy Services Inc and Savanna Energy Services Corp announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd
Nov 10 Chipmos Technologies Inc
* Chipmos technologies inc - qtrly net revenue of $160.4 million compared to $151.2 million
* Chipmos technologies inc - expects revenue for q4 of 2016 to be approximately flat to down in low single digits
* Chipmos technologies inc - operating expenses are expected to be approximately 11% to 14% of revenues in q4 of 2016
* Chipmos technologies inc - expects capex spending to be approximately us$35 million in q4 of 2016
* Chipmos reports third quarter 2016 results
Q3 earnings per share $0.01
Social Reality Inc files for sale of upto 4.6 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC Filing