Nov 10 Chipmos Technologies Inc

* Chipmos technologies inc - qtrly net revenue of $160.4 million compared to $151.2 million

* Chipmos technologies inc - expects revenue for q4 of 2016 to be approximately flat to down in low single digits

* Chipmos technologies inc - operating expenses are expected to be approximately 11% to 14% of revenues in q4 of 2016

* Chipmos technologies inc - expects capex spending to be approximately us$35 million in q4 of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01