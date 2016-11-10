Nov 10 Rentech Inc

* For 2016, rentech expects fulghum to generate ebitda of $16 - $17 million and newp to generate ebitda of $5-$6 million

* To date, completed restructuring actions that are expected to result in annual consolidated sg&a expense savings of about $11 million

* Rentech - continuing efforts to realize additional savings resulting in annual sg&a expense reductions at high end of guidance range of $12 - $15 million

* Rentech announces results for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 loss per share $0.43

* Q3 revenue $38.6 million versus $42.8 million