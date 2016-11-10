BRIEF-Total Energy Services, Savanna Energy Services announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd.
* Total Energy Services Inc and Savanna Energy Services Corp announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd
Nov 10 Rentech Inc
* For 2016, rentech expects fulghum to generate ebitda of $16 - $17 million and newp to generate ebitda of $5-$6 million
* To date, completed restructuring actions that are expected to result in annual consolidated sg&a expense savings of about $11 million
* Rentech - continuing efforts to realize additional savings resulting in annual sg&a expense reductions at high end of guidance range of $12 - $15 million
* Rentech announces results for the third quarter of 2016
* Q3 loss per share $0.43
* Q3 revenue $38.6 million versus $42.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Social Reality Inc files for sale of upto 4.6 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qCus8k] Further company coverage: