Nov 10 Histogenics Corp

* Believes its current cash position will fund its operations into middle of 2018

* Histogenics corporation announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q3 loss per share $0.70

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S