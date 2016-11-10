BRIEF-Total Energy Services, Savanna Energy Services announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd.
* Total Energy Services Inc and Savanna Energy Services Corp announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd
Nov 10 Lsc Communications Inc
* Sees 2016 net sales $3.6 billion to $3.7 billion
* Sees 2016 non-gaap adjusted ebitda margin 10.2% to 10.4%
* Lsc communications reports third-quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.27
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.18
* Q3 sales $948.5 million
* Social Reality Inc files for sale of upto 4.6 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qCus8k] Further company coverage: