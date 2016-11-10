BRIEF-Tecsys says Brian Cosgrove appointed CFO
* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO
Nov 10 Volitionrx Ltd
* Volitionrx limited announces third quarter 2016 financial results and business update
* Q3 loss per share $0.15
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer