BRIEF-Tecsys says Brian Cosgrove appointed CFO
* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO
Nov 10 Richmont Mines Inc
* Richmont mines inc says qtrly adjusted operating cash flow, per share $0.07
* Richmont mines inc says qtrly operating cash flow, per share $0.04
* Richmont mines reports third quarter financial results; pivotal quarter positions island gold for growth
* Q3 revenue c$31.2 million versus i/b/e/s view c$32.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer