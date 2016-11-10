Nov 10 Richmont Mines Inc

* Richmont mines inc says qtrly adjusted operating cash flow, per share $0.07

* Richmont mines inc says qtrly operating cash flow, per share $0.04

* Richmont mines reports third quarter financial results; pivotal quarter positions island gold for growth

* Q3 revenue c$31.2 million versus i/b/e/s view c$32.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: