* Total Energy Services Inc and Savanna Energy Services Corp announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd
Nov 10 Innova Gaming Group Inc
* Innova gaming group inc - revenue in q3-2016 of $5.6 million, compared to $5.3 million in q3-2015
* Innova gaming group inc qtrly adjusted eps of $0.04
* Innova gaming group announces q3 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Social Reality Inc files for sale of upto 4.6 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qCus8k] Further company coverage: