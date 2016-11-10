BRIEF-Total Energy Services, Savanna Energy Services announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd.
* Total Energy Services Inc and Savanna Energy Services Corp announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd
Nov 10 China Automotive Systems Inc
* Fy2016 revenue view $428.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* China automotive systems reports higher net sales and profit in the 2016 third quarter
* Q3 earnings per share $0.18
* Q3 sales rose 4.2 percent to $94.6 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Social Reality Inc files for sale of upto 4.6 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qCus8k] Further company coverage: