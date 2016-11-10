BRIEF-Tecsys says Brian Cosgrove appointed CFO
* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO
Nov 10 Renesola Ltd
* Renesola signs agreement to sell 26MW of solar projects in the UK
* Signed agreements to sell its six utility-scale projects in United Kingdom to a European investor
* Renesola - Although brexit has caused uncertainty into UK political situation, seeing that "demand remains robust for productive solar power assets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer