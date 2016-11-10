BRIEF-Tecsys says Brian Cosgrove appointed CFO
* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO
Nov 10 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc
* Adaptimmune reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue $2.4 million versus $4.9 million
* Q3 revenue view $5.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly loss of $0.04 per ordinary share or loss of $0.26 per american depositary share
* Adaptimmune therapeutics plc - adaptimmune reaffirms financial guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer