BRIEF-Tecsys says Brian Cosgrove appointed CFO
* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO
Nov 10 Sanchez Production Partners Lp
* Sanchez Production Partners Lp announces public offering of common units
* Sanchez Production Partners Lp - Underwritten public offering of 8.8 million common units representing limited partner interests in SPP
* Intends to use net proceeds received with offering to acquire a 50 percent equity interest in Carnero processing
* Sanchez Production Partners Lp - Priced public offering between $16 -$18 per common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer