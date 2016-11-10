BRIEF-FBR & Co declares special cash dividend of $7.61 per share
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
Nov 10 Stantec Inc
* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.55
* Qtrly $0.43
* Stantec inc qtrly gross revenue $1,257.3 million versus $750.8 million
* Stantec reports third quarter 2016 results and appointment of a new director
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously