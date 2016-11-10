BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Northstar Realty Europe Corp
* Qtrly total revenues $37.8 million versus $42.6 million
* Northstar realty europe corp says q3 cash available for distribution $0.23 per share
* Northstar realty europe corp - same store rental income in overall portfolio increased by 1.8% during q3 2016
* Northstar realty europe announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc