Nov 10 Northstar Realty Europe Corp

* Qtrly total revenues $37.8 million versus $42.6 million

* Northstar realty europe corp says q3 cash available for distribution $0.23 per share

* Northstar realty europe corp - same store rental income in overall portfolio increased by 1.8% during q3 2016

* Q3 loss per share $0.22