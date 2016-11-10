BRIEF-FBR & Co declares special cash dividend of $7.61 per share
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
Nov 10 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc
* Qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders-basic and diluted $0.54
* Proteostasis therapeutics - expects cash, cash equivalents to be sufficient to fund operating expenses,capital expenditures requirements through q2 of 2018
* Proteostasis therapeutics reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue $1.7 million versus $1.2 million
* Q3 revenue view $745,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously