BRIEF-FBR & Co declares special cash dividend of $7.61 per share
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
Nov 10 Prontoforms Corp
* Prontoforms corp - total revenue for q3 2016 increased by 25% to $3 million versus $2.4 million in q3 2015
* Prontoforms reports q3 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously