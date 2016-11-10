Nov 10 Theratechnologies Inc

* Theratechnologies inc says ibalizumab maintains significant reduction of viral load in patients with multi-drug resistant hiv-1 over 24 weeks

* Theratechnologies inc says results from study support regulatory submission of bla to us fda

* Theratechnologies inc - phase iii trial confirms safety and efficacy results of ibalizumab observed in previously completed phase iib study

* Theratechnologies announces results from the last pivotal phase iii trial of hiv long acting biologic (lab) investigational antiretroviral ibalizumab. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: