Nov 10 Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

* Qtrly same store sales growth of negative 0.5%

* Qtrly diluted earnings per unit $0.52

* Qtrly total revenue $11.9 million versus $11.7 million

* Boston Pizza Royalties income fund announces third quarter 2016 results including distributable cash per unit increases of 2.2% for the period and 3.4% YTD