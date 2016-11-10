BRIEF-FBR & Co declares special cash dividend of $7.61 per share
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
Nov 10 Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
* Qtrly same store sales growth of negative 0.5%
* Qtrly diluted earnings per unit $0.52
* Qtrly total revenue $11.9 million versus $11.7 million
* Boston Pizza Royalties income fund announces third quarter 2016 results including distributable cash per unit increases of 2.2% for the period and 3.4% YTD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
