BRIEF-Tecsys says Brian Cosgrove appointed CFO
* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO
Nov 10 Party City Holdco Inc
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.23, revenue view $2.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects 2016 brand comparable sales to be flat to down 25bps
* Party City announces third quarter 2016 financial results and brand comparable sales for fiscal October 2016
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.12
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* Q3 revenue $557 million versus I/B/E/S view $587.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.08 to $1.16
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.91 to $1.00
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.25 billion to $2.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer