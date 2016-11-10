Nov 10 Party City Holdco Inc

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.23, revenue view $2.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects 2016 brand comparable sales to be flat to down 25bps

* Party City announces third quarter 2016 financial results and brand comparable sales for fiscal October 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 revenue $557 million versus I/B/E/S view $587.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.08 to $1.16

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.91 to $1.00

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.25 billion to $2.3 billion