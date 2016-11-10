BRIEF-FBR & Co declares special cash dividend of $7.61 per share
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
Nov 10 Recro Pharma Inc
* For three months ended September 30, 2016, Recro Pharma reported a net loss of $5.4 million, or $0.50 per share,
* Recro Pharma reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.50
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $55 million to $60 million
* Q3 revenue $17 million versus $16.5 million
* Q3 revenue view $13.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously