Nov 10 Recro Pharma Inc

* For three months ended September 30, 2016, Recro Pharma reported a net loss of $5.4 million, or $0.50 per share,

* Recro Pharma reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.50

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $55 million to $60 million

* Q3 revenue $17 million versus $16.5 million

* Q3 revenue view $13.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

