Nov 10 Kamada Ltd :

* Kamada ltd - reiterates 2016 revenue guidance of $75 to $80 million and 2017 revenue target of $100 million

* Kamada reports financial results for the third quarter and nine months of 2016

* Q3 loss per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue rose 21 percent to $19.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $100 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $100 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $75 million to $80 million