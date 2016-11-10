BRIEF-Tecsys says Brian Cosgrove appointed CFO
* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO
Nov 10 Kamada Ltd :
* Kamada ltd - reiterates 2016 revenue guidance of $75 to $80 million and 2017 revenue target of $100 million
* Kamada reports financial results for the third quarter and nine months of 2016
* Q3 loss per share $0.03
* Q3 revenue rose 21 percent to $19.4 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $100 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $75 million to $80 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer