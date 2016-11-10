BRIEF-FBR & Co declares special cash dividend of $7.61 per share
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
Nov 10 Vascular Biogenics Ltd :
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd says expect to complete enrollment for pivotal globe study in recurrent GBM by end of this year
* VBL Therapeutics announces third quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update
* Q3 loss per share $0.12
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.15
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously