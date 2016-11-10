Nov 10 Vascular Biogenics Ltd :

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd says expect to complete enrollment for pivotal globe study in recurrent GBM by end of this year

* VBL Therapeutics announces third quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q3 loss per share $0.12

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S