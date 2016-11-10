Nov 10 Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Continuing to explore Blisibimod as treatment for IGA nephropathy - phase 2 data in December

* Sollpura solution phase 3 study in exocrine pancreatic insufficiency on track for topline data in December

* Anthera announces that the blisibimod CHABLIS-SC1 phase 3 study did not achieve the primary endpoint in patients with active systemic lupus erythematosus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: