BRIEF-Tecsys says Brian Cosgrove appointed CFO
* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO
Nov 10 Petroquest Energy Inc :
* Investors acquired an approximate 20% working interest in company's 6,400 gross acre project area
* Joint venture does not include existing vertical and horizontal producing wells within defined project area
* Partners will pay approximately $12 million in participation fees over first 12 months of program
* In addition, partners will pay approximately 24% of drilling and completion costs relative to their 20% working interest
* Evaluating interest from other potential partners that could increase working interest sold by up to an additional 5%
* Entered into East Texas joint venture agreements to develop cotton valley formation with a group of investors
* Petroquest Energy announces East Texas joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer