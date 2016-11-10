BRIEF-Tecsys says Brian Cosgrove appointed CFO
* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO
Nov 10 Level 3 Communications Inc
* Has commenced a consent solicitation relating to proposed amendments with respect to certain series of notes
* All of existing terms of notes and indentures will remain unchanged
* Level 3 announces consent solicitation with respect to certain series of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer