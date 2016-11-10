BRIEF-Tecsys says Brian Cosgrove appointed CFO
* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO
Nov 10 Yellow Pages Ltd
* Revenues for quarter ended september 30, 2016 decreased 4.5% year-over-year to $201.1 million
* For quarter,company recorded basic earnings per share of $0.14, as compared to basic earnings per share of $0.49 year prior.
* Yellow pages limited reports third quarter 2016 financial results and management changes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer