BRIEF-FBR & Co declares special cash dividend of $7.61 per share
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
Nov 10 BELLUS Health Inc
* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $0.01
* Bellus health reports financial and operating results for the third quarter ended september 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously