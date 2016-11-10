BRIEF-FBR & Co declares special cash dividend of $7.61 per share
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
Nov 10 TerraX Minerals Inc
* TerraX drills 7.40 m @ 10.17 g/t Au along strike of previous drilling at Mispickel, Yellowknife City Gold Project. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously