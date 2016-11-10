BRIEF-Tecsys says Brian Cosgrove appointed CFO
* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO
Nov 10 Touchstone Exploration Inc
* Touchstone announces third quarter 2016 results and resignation of director
* announces that Trevor Mitzel has resigned from company's board of directors effective November 9, 2016
* qtrly funds flow from operations shr $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer