BRIEF-Tecsys says Brian Cosgrove appointed CFO
* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO
Nov 10 Stingray Digital Group Inc
* Qtrly net income of $1.4 million or $0.03 per share
* Qtrly revenues increased 15.1 pct to $24.5 million
* Stingray digital group-increase in revenue for Q2 was due to acquisitions, a large contract in U.S. Combined with growth in commercial music in Canada
* Stingray reports second quarter 2017 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer