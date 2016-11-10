Nov 10 Stingray Digital Group Inc

* Qtrly net income of $1.4 million or $0.03 per share

* Qtrly revenues increased 15.1 pct to $24.5 million

* Stingray digital group-increase in revenue for Q2 was due to acquisitions, a large contract in U.S. Combined with growth in commercial music in Canada

Stingray reports second quarter 2017 results