Nov 10 Voyager Therapeutics Inc :

* Says now expects to end 2016 with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of about $170 million to $175 million

* Voyager Therapeutics provides third quarter 2016 investor update

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.35

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S