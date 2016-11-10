BRIEF-Tecsys says Brian Cosgrove appointed CFO
* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO
Nov 10 Biostage Inc :
* Biostage Inc - company remains on track to commence first-in-human study for esophageal implant in Q4 2017
* Biostage Inc - IND filing for esophageal implant expected in q3 2017
* Biostage reports 2016 third quarter financial results and provides business update
* Q3 loss per share $0.18
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer