Nov 10 Biostage Inc :

* Biostage Inc - company remains on track to commence first-in-human study for esophageal implant in Q4 2017

* Biostage Inc - IND filing for esophageal implant expected in q3 2017

* Biostage reports 2016 third quarter financial results and provides business update

* Q3 loss per share $0.18