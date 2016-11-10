Nov 10 Kaizen Discovery Inc

* Rights offering to raise gross proceeds of approximately C$7.3 million

* Kaizen says in connection with rights offering, has entered into standby commitment agreement with its largest shareholder, HPX Techco Inc

* Kaizen Discovery inc says aggregate subscription amount for hpx will be approximately C$4.9 million

* Kaizen Discovery Inc says under standby commitment agreement, Kaizen will issue 2.1 million non-transferable warrants to HPX.

* Kaizen Discovery Inc says each warrant will entitle hpx to acquire one common earnings per share of co at exercise price C$0.155 at any time on or before Jan 11, 2022

* Kaizen discovery announces rights offering