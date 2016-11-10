Nov 10 Kaizen Discovery Inc
* Rights offering to raise gross proceeds of approximately
C$7.3 million
* Kaizen says in connection with rights offering, has
entered into standby commitment agreement with its largest
shareholder, HPX Techco Inc
* Kaizen Discovery inc says aggregate subscription amount
for hpx will be approximately C$4.9 million
* Kaizen Discovery Inc says under standby commitment
agreement, Kaizen will issue 2.1 million non-transferable
warrants to HPX.
* Kaizen Discovery Inc says each warrant will entitle hpx to
acquire one common earnings per share of co at exercise price
C$0.155 at any time on or before Jan 11, 2022
* Kaizen discovery announces rights offering
