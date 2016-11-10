Nov 10 Altura Energy Inc :

* Qtrly per share - qtrly FFO basic and diluted share $0.01

* Altura Energy Inc qtrly production volumes averaged 574 BOE per day, a per share increase of 77 percent from Q2 of 2016 and 33 percent from Q3 of 2015

* Altura Energy Inc - corporation has approved a capital development budget of $17 million for 2017

* Altura Energy - "combined with production from Killam acquisition, program is forecasted to grow overall production to exit 2016 at 900 BOE per day"

