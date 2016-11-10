BRIEF-FBR & Co declares special cash dividend of $7.61 per share
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
Nov 10 NexPoint Residential Trust Inc :
* NexPoint Residential Trust -qtrly same store total revenues, NOI, occupancy increased 10.2%, 12.8%, 48 basis points to 93.9%, respectively versus q3 of 2015
* Qtrly reaffirms updated full year 2016 guidance for NOI, FFO and AFFO
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* NexPoint Residential Trust Inc- NOI was $17.1 million for Q3 of 2016, compared to $17.4 million for Q2 of 2016
* NexPoint Residential Trust Inc reports third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.76
* Q3 FFO per share $0.32
* Q3 revenue $33.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $33.2 million
* Independence Realty Trust Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $1.0 billion - SEC filing