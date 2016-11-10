Nov 10 NexPoint Residential Trust Inc :

* NexPoint Residential Trust -qtrly same store total revenues, NOI, occupancy increased 10.2%, 12.8%, 48 basis points to 93.9%, respectively versus q3 of 2015

* Qtrly reaffirms updated full year 2016 guidance for NOI, FFO and AFFO

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* NexPoint Residential Trust Inc- NOI was $17.1 million for Q3 of 2016, compared to $17.4 million for Q2 of 2016

* NexPoint Residential Trust Inc reports third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.76

* Q3 FFO per share $0.32

* Q3 revenue $33.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $33.2 million