BRIEF-FBR & Co declares special cash dividend of $7.61 per share
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
Nov 10 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd
* Believes it has sufficient resources to cover its short-term cash requirements
* No assurance that additional funding will be available to company in near future
* qtrly shr loss $0.01
* Press release - ivanhoe mines announces financial results and review of operations for the third quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously