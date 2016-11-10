Nov 10 Coca-cola European Partners Plc

* Coca-Cola european partners plc - affirms full-year 2016 outlook.

* Remains on track to achieve pre-tax savings of eur315 million to eur340 million through synergies by mid-2019

* Fy2016 earnings per share view eur 1.89, revenue view eur 10.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Does not expect to repurchase shares in 2016

* Coca-Cola european partners plc says qtrly revenue $2,986 million versus. $1,822 million last year

* Q3 revenue view eur 2.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Coca-Cola european partners reports interim results for the third-quarter ended 30 september 2016

* Q3 revenue eur 3.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view eur 2.92 billion

* Q3 earnings per share eur 0.67

* Q3 earnings per share eur 0.67

* Q3 earnings per share view eur 0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S