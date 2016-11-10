BRIEF-FBR & Co declares special cash dividend of $7.61 per share
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
Nov 10 Lakeside Minerals Inc
* Lakeside upsizes private placement and completes 3:1 consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Independence Realty Trust Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $1.0 billion - SEC filing