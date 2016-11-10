BRIEF-Independence Realty Trust files for mixed shelf of up to $1.0 bln
* Independence Realty Trust Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $1.0 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q1nAhS) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
* Genius completes private placement and louis lessard to file early warning report Source text for Eikon:
* Canadian dollar C$1.3517, or 73.98 U.S. cents * Short positions in Canadian dollar surged to 98,000 contracts * Loonie hits strongest since April 25 at C$1.3511 * Bond prices mostly lower across the yield curve By Solarina Ho TORONTO, May 19 The Canadian dollar strengthened on Friday to a 3-1/2-week high against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart, supported in part by higher oil prices and by investors who had sold the Canadian dollar buying it back to red