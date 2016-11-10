CANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts 3-1/2-week high, bearish bets hit record

* Canadian dollar C$1.3517, or 73.98 U.S. cents * Short positions in Canadian dollar surged to 98,000 contracts * Loonie hits strongest since April 25 at C$1.3511 * Bond prices mostly lower across the yield curve By Solarina Ho TORONTO, May 19 The Canadian dollar strengthened on Friday to a 3-1/2-week high against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart, supported in part by higher oil prices and by investors who had sold the Canadian dollar buying it back to red