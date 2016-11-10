BRIEF-FBR & Co declares special cash dividend of $7.61 per share
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
Nov 10 Timmins Gold Corp
* Timmins Gold Corp announces C$20 million bought deal offering of units
* Timmins Gold Corp says each warrant will entitle holder to acquire one common share of Timmins Gold at a price of C$0.70
* Proceeds of offering will be used for exploration, preconstruction activities at Ana Paula project
* Says offering 36.4 million units priced at C$0.55/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously