BRIEF-FBR & Co declares special cash dividend of $7.61 per share
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
Nov 10 Westjet Airlines Ltd
* WestJet reports October load factor of 79.7 percent
* Oct ASMS 2.353 billion versus 2.049 billion
* Oct RPMS 1.875 billion versus 1.580 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously