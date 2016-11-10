Nov 10 JetBlue Airways Corp

* JetBlue Airways Corp - Load factor for October 2016 was 84.8 percent, an increase of 0.8 points from October 2015.

* JetBlue Airways Corp - JetBlue's Oct preliminary completion factor was 97.7 percent and its on-time performance was 77.0 percent

* JetBlue Airways Corp - Traffic in October increased 6.5 percent from October 2015, on a capacity increase of 5.5 percent.

* JetBlue Airways Corp - Hurricane Matthew negatively impacted October unit revenue by approximately two percentage points.

* JetBlue Airways Corp - JetBlue's preliminary revenue per available seat mile for month of October decreased approximately three percent year over year.

* JetBlue Airways reports october traffic