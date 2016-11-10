BRIEF-FBR & Co declares special cash dividend of $7.61 per share
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
Nov 10 Neothetics Inc
* Expects its cash and investments to fund operations into Q1, 2018
* Neothetics provides business update and reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously