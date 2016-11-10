BRIEF-FBR & Co declares special cash dividend of $7.61 per share
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
Nov 10 Global Medical Reit Inc
* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations loss of $0.03 per share
* Global Medical REIT announces 2016 third quarter financial results
* Q3 adjusted FFO loss per share $0.03
* Q3 FFO loss per share $0.08
* Q3 revenue $2.0 million versus $500,000
* Q3 revenue view $2.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Independence Realty Trust Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $1.0 billion - SEC filing