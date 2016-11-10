Nov 10 Macy's Inc
* Macy's formed a strategic alliance with brookfield asset
management, to further explore value creation opportunities in
its real estate portfolio
* Macy's says has signed a contract to sell its 248,000
square-foot union square men's building in San Francisco for
$250 million
* Expects full-year 2016 comparable sales on an owned plus
licensed basis to decrease in range of 2.5 percent to 3.0
percent
* Macy's continues to explore options for its downtown
Minneapolis, State Street (Chicago) and Herald Square (New York
City) stores
* Macy's says has also signed a contract to sell its
downtown Portland, or store for $54 million
* Macy's says downtown portland store will continue
operations through holiday season and will be closed in spring
2017
* Macy's sale of downtown Portland, or store is expected to
close in Q4 of 2016, at which time a gain of approximately $36
million will be recognized
* Macy's on an owned basis, Q3 comparable sales declined by
3.3 percent
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.58 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Macy's reports third quarter earnings, reaffirms full-year
EPS guidance; raises full-year sales guidance
* Q3 earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 sales $5.626 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.63 billion
* Q3 same store sales fell 2.7 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.15 to $3.40 excluding
items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.17 excluding items
